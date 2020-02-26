Home

Starbuck-Lind Mortuary
123 North A Street
Lompoc, CA 93436
805-735-3773
Jimmy Causby
Jimmy Causby


1934 - 2020
Jimmy Causby Obituary
Jimmy (Jim) Causby, Air Force Retired Chief Master Sergeant, formerly of Bessemer City, North Carolina, and long-time resident of Vandenberg Village, passed away from pancreatic cancer on February 20, 2019.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 64 years and survived by their children Bev, Karen, Jill, Mark and Richard, as well as 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no service.

Interment arrangements will be handled by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary.

Interment will be at Lompoc Cemetery.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
