1951 - 2019
Gastonia - James Clyde Eason, Jr. "Jimmy", 68, passed away on October 30, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born August 7, 1951, in Gaston County, son of the late James Clyde Eason, Sr. and Naomi Johnson Eason Mauldin.
He was a member of Soul's Harbor Tabernacle where he faithfully served as the adult Sunday school teacher for many years and was a former deacon. He was also involved with his church's T.V. and nursing home ministries.
Jimmy was a proud 1969 graduate of Hunter Huss High School. He was a former employee of Firestone and retiree from Tyco (formerly AMP, Inc.). For the last nine years, he was employed by Gaston County Schools and served the Hunter Huss school family in many capacities. Jimmy was happy to be working at his alma mater because he loved being with the kids. Jimmy spent many years coaching youth sports through PAL and Gastonia's youth clubs.
Jimmy loved spending time with his family and he also loved attending church. Jimmy always took time to help others. He was an avid fan of Hunter Huss athletics where you would find him if there was a game happening; especially football.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kay Porter Eason; Son, Dennis Eason and wife Leigh of Gastonia; grandchildren, Lizanne Vermett of Gastonia; Justin, Kayleigh and Cameron Eason of Gastonia; Jalyn Eason of Bessemer City; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Brantley, Colten, Hayven and Cayson; sister, Betty Eason ("Sissy") Chambers and husband James of Gastonia; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son Jason Eason and Murphy Mauldin.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2nd at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00 noon, Sunday, November 3rd at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, Reverend James Chambers, Reverend Chuck Poole and Reverend Charles Chamblee officiating. Burial will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019