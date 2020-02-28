|
James E. Harrison of Stanley passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ann Wallace Harrison, daughters Kim Harrison (John Monks), Sherry Tindall (Fred), Tonia Rutledge (Roger); grandchildren Alex, Anna and Andrew Rutledge, Liza and Neale Tindall. Jimmy was preceded in death by parents James and Ruby Harrison, brother Ronnie Harrison, sister Nancy Howard. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 29 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly at 2:00 p.m. Please join the family for a reception and celebration of Jimmy's life immediately following the service at Christ's Lutheran Family Life Center on New Street in Stanley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd. in Gastonia. Please refer to www.woodlawnfuneral.org for personal remembrances by the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020