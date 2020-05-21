Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Jimmy Hinson


1947 - 2020
Jimmy Hinson Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Jimmy Eugene Hinson, 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence.

Jimmy was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 19, 1947 a son of the late Palmer Hinson and Bertie Meredith Hinson. He was retired from the City of Cherryville Public Works Department. Jimmy served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard and was a member of the Cherryville American Legion Post 100.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Judy Hinson of the home; a daughter, Joy Cash and husband Bobby of Cherryville; a son Jerry Hinson and wife Sarah of Mill Spring, NC; three grandchildren, Cain and Camryn Cash and Ava Hinson and a sister, Agnes Martin of Gastonia.

A private memorial service will be held at Second Baptist Church in Cherryville with the Rev. Jerry Lail officiating.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church 201 N. Houser Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Hinson.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 21, 2020
