1/1
Jimmy King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BESSEMER CITY- James "Jimmy" Warren King, 74, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born August 15, 1945 in Gaston County to the late Samuel Roy and Thelma Kitchen King.
Jimmy was retired from Duke Power. He was a Christian and a lifelong member of First Wesleyan Church. Jimmy was a high school football and baseball official for over 25 years. PawPaw loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years Phyllis Green King; sons Russell King and wife Michelle of Pleasant Garden, NC, Mark King and wife Christee of Belmont, NC, and Bradley King and wife Christy of Belmont, NC; brothers Roy King and wife Merle of Kings Mountain, NC, Bobby King and wife Nann of Bessemer City, NC, and Toney King and wife Geraldine of Kings Mountain, NC: grandchildren Hannah, Adam, Piper, Brooks, Quinn, Erin, Taylor, and Logan.
He will lie in state from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at First Wesleyan Church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region (P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247) or to First Wesleyan Church (P.O. Box 682, Bessemer City, NC 28016).
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
Jimmy was a great man of God and will be missed. Praying for Phyllis & the family for comfort
We love you,
Bob & Paulette Emery
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved