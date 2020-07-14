Jimmy King

BESSEMER CITY- James "Jimmy" Warren King, 74, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born August 15, 1945 in Gaston County to the late Samuel Roy and Thelma Kitchen King.
Jimmy was retired from Duke Power. He was a Christian and a lifelong member of First Wesleyan Church. Jimmy was a high school football and baseball official for over 25 years. PawPaw loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years Phyllis Green King; sons Russell King and wife Michelle of Pleasant Garden, NC, Mark King and wife Christee of Belmont, NC, and Bradley King and wife Christy of Belmont, NC; brothers Roy King and wife Merle of Kings Mountain, NC, Bobby King and wife Nann of Bessemer City, NC, and Toney King and wife Geraldine of Kings Mountain, NC: grandchildren Hannah, Adam, Piper, Brooks, Quinn, Erin, Taylor, and Logan.
He will lie in state from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at First Wesleyan Church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region (P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247) or to First Wesleyan Church (P.O. Box 682, Bessemer City, NC 28016).
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.