|
|
DENVER - Jimmy Lee Perkins, 64 of Denver, NC died November 26, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1955 in Gaston County to the late Lee "Bill" and Deloris Perkins. Jimmy enjoyed his career as a national registered paramedic, working with both Lincoln County and Gaston County. He was chief of the East Lincoln Rescue. He also serve at the Community Volunteer Fire Department in North Belmont. He was also a certified rescue diver and certified sonar operator.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Barker Perkins; son, Eugene Palmer and wife Melissa of Dallas, NC; granddaughter, Kaylee Nicole Palmer and sisters, Eulene Spargo and husband Butch of Belmont and Regina Baucom and husband Steve of Belmont. He was preceded in death siblings, Danny Ray Perkins, Sandy and Teresa Perkins.
Memorials may be made to Novant Hospice or the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
A memorial service will be held at 3PM Tuesday, December 3 at New Faith Baptist Church (110 Reese St. Gastonia, NC) with visitation to follow. Rev. Michael Spargo and Rev. Brian Spargo will officiate.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019