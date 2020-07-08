1/1
Jimmy Watson
1949 - 2020
GASTONIA - Jimmy Lee Watson, 71,passed away, Monday, July 6, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 9, 1949 in Gaston County, son of James Watson and Bertha Stewart.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, James Watson Jr. and Ronnie Watson.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Linda Watson; daughters, Rebecca Jill Drake and Wayne and Crystal Jenkins; brother, Johnny Gibby and Christy; and grandchildren, Ashley Drake, Josh Drake and Donnie Jenkins.
Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
