Jimmy Watson
1949 - 2020
GASTONIA - Jimmy Lee Watson, 71, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Monday, July 6, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born March 9, 1949 in Gaston Co, NC, the son of the late James Watson and Bertha Stewart Gibby.
Jimmy proudly served our country in the United States Army. He worked with his second family at Choice USA Beverage, where he has been employed since July 5, 1993.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, James Watson Jr., and Ronnie Watson.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Linda Watson; daughters, Rebecca Jill Drake (Wayne) and Crystal Jenkins; brother, Johnny Gibby (Christy); grandchildren, Ashley Drake, Josh Drake and Donnie Jenkins; nieces, Rhonda Watson and Jessica Cochran; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Ramsey.

A gathering of family and friends in remembrance of Jimmy will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 30 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC

At the family's request, face masks are required and social distancing is strongly requested.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
