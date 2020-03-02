|
|
LOWELL, NC- Mr. Jimmy Wilson Harwell, 83, of Lowell, NC, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born August 6, 1936, in Belmont, the son of the late Harry Cola and Ruby Hester Harwell.
Jimmy served in the Air National Guard and retired as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service after 30 years of service. He was a member of Flint Groves Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn Smith Harwell.
He is survived by his sister Peggy Parker of Belmont; brother-in-law, Terrell Smith; aunt, Ruby H. Agnew; uncle, Jack Harwell, all of Charlotte; nieces, Dianne Parker; Maria (Jeff) Shanks; nephew, Terry (Llana) Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00pm, in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ronnie Bowers officiating. Interment will follow the service in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 E. Ozark Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020