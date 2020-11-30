Jo Ann Taylor Davis Bowen, 87, born and raised a native of South Gastonia, NC passed away, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born October 18, 1933, daughter of the late Mack Shelly Taylor and Mabel Dills Taylor.
Jo Ann loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Gastonia and attended Parkwood Baptist Church, Gastonia. She worked at Market Street Buffett, Gastonia for over 24 years and played on a bowling league at Liberty Lanes, Gastonia. Jo Ann also owned a restaurant in Hawthorne, NJ for over 15 years, called Granny's Carolina Chicken, where she was lovingly called the "chicken lady". She was a loving nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Royal "Pat" Bowen; and sisters, Durene Outzs and Sue Andringa.
Jo Ann is survived by her son, Scott Davis (Christy); daughter, Stacey Ugliono (Mauro); loving stepmother to, Pat and Marie,Peggy, Dianne, June and Royal; grandchildren, Shane (Kerri), Daniel (Jessica), Sarah Younts (Robbie) and Suzannah and fiancé Jake Manchester; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taryn, Teagan James and Willow; and a loving aunt to, Randy, Rodney and Eric.
A memorial service and interment of urn will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
