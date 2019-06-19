|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Jo Ann Bagwell Duckworth, 71, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Cecil Mack Bagwell and Frances Marcelle Lowe Bagwell.
Jo Ann enjoyed golfing and bowling and she was a lover of all animals.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bob Duckworth; her daughter, Jennifer Duckworth Meadows (Scott); her son, Steven Duckworth (Cyndi); her grandchildren, Paige Meadows, Hunter Meadows and Laney Meadows; her brother, Richard Dickie Bagwell; a great-grandchild, Harper Meadows; and her furry friend, Leo.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Duckworth will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Duckworth family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 19, 2019