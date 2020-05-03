|
"A special woman who would open her heart to any animals in need"
Jo Ann Plemmons of Gastonia, North Carolina, peacefully went home to the Lord on April 13, 2020
She was born February 14, 1938 in Buncombe County.
Jo Ann was someone truly special. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and could be seen serving her community as a volunteer at the Red Cross Blood Drive. She also enjoyed volunteering in hospital gift shops, with a smile on her face.
She would always be egger to open not only her home but also her heart to any animal that needed some help and affection. It never mattered what type of animal was in need, as she had many dogs, cats, rabbits, a bird and a squirrel at one point. Even when she went fishing, she always had to lovingly return the fish she caught. Her pets were so loyal to her and incredibly lucky and thankful to have her.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 60 years, Bill Plemmons as well as her sister, Gary Lee Bridges. Many family, friends, and pets are also grieving her loss.
Fond memories and expressions of love can be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers funeral home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2020