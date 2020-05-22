Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ellen Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ellen Lindsay


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ellen Lindsay Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Jo Ellen Boston Lindsay, age 72, of Lakeland Avenue in Lincolnton, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Mrs. Lindsay was born August 14, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late Frank Briggs, Sr. and Annie Jane Hunter Briggs. She worked in healthcare.

She is survived by her husband, William Lindsay of the home; sons, Charles R. Huff (Kim) of Atlanta, GA, and James C. Huff of Raleigh; daughters, Melissa A. Surratt (Anthony) of Hickory, Sheila Brooks (John) of Lincolnton, Pamela Thombs Hawkins (Terrence) of Harrisburg, NC, Shontae Boston Broaden (Aaron) of Iron Station, and Javonda Briggs of Hickory; 18 grandchildren, Toland Huff, Narissa Huff, Jovan Brooks, John Brooks, III, Phillip Burton, Joseph Huff, Sierra Huff, Teosha Jackson, Ahmad Huff, Angele Huff, Brandon Huff, Gabrielle Adams, Nickolas Hawkins, Nadauya Hooks, Jayda Boston, Brandon Russell, Jr., Alvin D. Fair, Jr., and Joanna Fair; 20 great-grandchildren; God-children, Doug Christian and Tasha Cauthen; special niece, Tori Morgan; special nephew, Joey Carroll; step-children, William Lindsay, Jr. and Paulette Lindsay; step-grandchildren, Dominique Lindsay,
DeShaun Lindsay, Ashley Johnson, Tanaeschia Dorsey, and Jeremiah Lindsay; and one step-great-grandchild.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the body will lie in state on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.

The family will not be present during these times. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Lindsay family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -