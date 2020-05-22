|
LINCOLNTON - Jo Ellen Boston Lindsay, age 72, of Lakeland Avenue in Lincolnton, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Mrs. Lindsay was born August 14, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late Frank Briggs, Sr. and Annie Jane Hunter Briggs. She worked in healthcare.
She is survived by her husband, William Lindsay of the home; sons, Charles R. Huff (Kim) of Atlanta, GA, and James C. Huff of Raleigh; daughters, Melissa A. Surratt (Anthony) of Hickory, Sheila Brooks (John) of Lincolnton, Pamela Thombs Hawkins (Terrence) of Harrisburg, NC, Shontae Boston Broaden (Aaron) of Iron Station, and Javonda Briggs of Hickory; 18 grandchildren, Toland Huff, Narissa Huff, Jovan Brooks, John Brooks, III, Phillip Burton, Joseph Huff, Sierra Huff, Teosha Jackson, Ahmad Huff, Angele Huff, Brandon Huff, Gabrielle Adams, Nickolas Hawkins, Nadauya Hooks, Jayda Boston, Brandon Russell, Jr., Alvin D. Fair, Jr., and Joanna Fair; 20 great-grandchildren; God-children, Doug Christian and Tasha Cauthen; special niece, Tori Morgan; special nephew, Joey Carroll; step-children, William Lindsay, Jr. and Paulette Lindsay; step-grandchildren, Dominique Lindsay,
DeShaun Lindsay, Ashley Johnson, Tanaeschia Dorsey, and Jeremiah Lindsay; and one step-great-grandchild.
For those wishing to pay their respects, the body will lie in state on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.
The family will not be present during these times. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Lindsay family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2020