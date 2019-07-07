Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bumgardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bumgardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Bumgardner Obituary
Joan Roberts Bumgardner, 82, of Gastonia, passed away on July 3, 2019.
She was born in Lowell, N.C. to the late John and Azalee Roberts.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now