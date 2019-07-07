|
|
Joan Roberts Bumgardner, 82, of Gastonia, passed away on July 3, 2019.
She was born in Lowell, N.C. to the late John and Azalee Roberts.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 7, 2019