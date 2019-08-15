|
|
Joan Louise Rycroft Cieslik, 84, of Lowell, followed the footsteps of Jesus into eternal rest with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Ras R. Rycroft and Anna Alice Stargell Rycroft. Joan was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Gastonia where she proudly held the post of treasurer for the Pacesetters Club. She was a member of the Belmont YMCA where she enjoyed the water aerobics group. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Cheryl Anne Milford and her husband Stephen Christopher and Joanne L. McGovern; grandchildren Julie Narisi, Timothy H. O'Shea, Jr., Scotty Milford, and Justine L. Barnes; great grandchildren Timmy, Johnny, Jaden, Jocelyn Joan, Rylan, and Rory; and a special cousin Carol Lykens.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 S. New Hope Road in Gastonia.
The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service at the church in the Parish Life Center beginning at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019