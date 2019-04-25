Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
her brother's home
1120 Millington Circle Apt #102
Dallas, NC
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
View Map
Joan Johnson Obituary
DALLAS - Joan Lucille Keller Johnson, 64, passed away at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte on April 17, 2019. A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Horace Keller and Peggy Joyce Foy Keller.

She retired from Hanesbrands, Kings Mountain. She enjoyed gardening, the beach, being with family and HGTV.

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Thomas "Tommy" Johnson; stepdaughter Joy Dube; grandchildren Josh and Jenny; brothers Ernie Mark and Ronald "Cotton" Keller; sister Kandy Keller Gunter; 3 nieces Kerry Robinson (Chad), Brynn Queen (Drew) and Ciji Ogle (Tim); 1 nephew Cody Keller (Barbara), and 5 great- nephews; special cousin Cinda Mabry; former sister-in-law Harriett Keller.

Joan's family will receive family and friends at her brother's home at 1120 Millington Circle Apt #102, Dallas, NC on Friday April 26, 2019 beginning at 6:00 PM and Sisk Butler Funeral & Cremation Services 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday April 28, 2019 before the service.

Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will be private

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or any .

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
