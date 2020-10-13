Joan Johnson

Joan Cornwell Johnson, 74, of Lawndale, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 9, 1946, she was the daughter of a late Robert Alton Cornwell and Earleen Hoover Cornwell. She was retired form Union Elementary School as at teacher assistant. She was the organist and member of Kistler's United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Paul Lester Johnson and a son, Gary Johnson.
She is survived by her loving son, Greg Johnson who also lived and took care of Joan; daughter, Paula Bumgardner of Golden Valley; brother, Rick Cornwell of Lawndale; sister, Gail Johnson of Pittsburgh Penn.; two grandchildren Jordan Spangler and Jamie Shannon and two great-grandchildren, Jace Spangler and Marla Shannon.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Sherrill officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Kistler's United Methodist Church, c/o Bryan Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale NC 28090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC