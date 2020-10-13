1/1
Joan Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Cornwell Johnson, 74, of Lawndale, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home.

Born in Cleveland County, on May 9, 1946, she was the daughter of a late Robert Alton Cornwell and Earleen Hoover Cornwell. She was retired form Union Elementary School as at teacher assistant. She was the organist and member of Kistler's United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Paul Lester Johnson and a son, Gary Johnson.

She is survived by her loving son, Greg Johnson who also lived and took care of Joan; daughter, Paula Bumgardner of Golden Valley; brother, Rick Cornwell of Lawndale; sister, Gail Johnson of Pittsburgh Penn.; two grandchildren Jordan Spangler and Jamie Shannon and two great-grandchildren, Jace Spangler and Marla Shannon.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Sherrill officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be made to Kistler's United Methodist Church, c/o Bryan Turner, 860 Elam Road, Lawndale NC 28090.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved