Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sparrow Springs Baptist Church
6147 Lewis Rd
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lail


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Lail Obituary
GASTONIA - Joan Lail, 78, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain.

She was born May 1, 1941 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Flat Huntsinger and Ruby Mullinax Huntsinger.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tim Lail; and sons, Troy Lail and Tony Lail.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Wooten and husband Kevin; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service officiated by Marlon Clark and Pastor Gene Bates will be held 10:00 a.m. on June 15, 2019, at Sparrow Springs Baptist Church - 6147 Lewis Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.