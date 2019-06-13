|
GASTONIA - Joan Lail, 78, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain.
She was born May 1, 1941 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Flat Huntsinger and Ruby Mullinax Huntsinger.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tim Lail; and sons, Troy Lail and Tony Lail.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Wooten and husband Kevin; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service officiated by Marlon Clark and Pastor Gene Bates will be held 10:00 a.m. on June 15, 2019, at Sparrow Springs Baptist Church - 6147 Lewis Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019