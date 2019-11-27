|
BESSEMER CITY - Joan Hager Smith, 82, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain.
She was born on December 19, 1936 in Gaston County to the late Forrest Sample and Juanita Payne Hager.
Joan graduated from Tryon High School Class of 55, graduated from Western Carolina University and was a lifelong member of Long Creek Presbyterian Church. She taught school in the Gaston County Area.
She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn Derriel Smith; brother Abel Hager; sisters Rachel Kiser and Mae Spicer.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Alan Smith and wife Shelley, Kevin Smith and wife Deborah and Brian Smith and wife Christina; daughter Susan Smith; grandchildren Jordan Smith, Jonathan Smith, Hannah Smith and Emma Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan's funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Long Creek Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain with Dr. Charles Davenport and Rev. Jason Davenport officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Church.
Interment will follow at Long Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Long Creek Presbyterian Church, 701 Long Creek Rd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019