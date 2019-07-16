|
DALLAS - Joann Wood Cloninger, 84, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Cherokee County, NC on February 21, 1935, to the late Lee Wood and Lourina Crowe Wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 27 years, George Cloninger who died in 1985.
Joann was co-owner of Cloninger Cabinet Shop for over 60 years and owned her own beauty shop. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years and was also the pianist for over 50 years and serving as treasurer for over 40 years. Joann was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was very talented and enjoyed making custom drapes for many years. She had a very unique personality. She was a basketball star in high school in Hiwassee High School, Murphy, NC.
Left to cherish her memories include her children, Gail Costner (Wesley); Scott Cloninger (Kim); Michael Wayne Cloninger; grandchildren, Mandy Rhyne (Eric), Patrick Lee Cloninger, Robbie Cloninger (Lezlie), Nick Stroupe, Laurie Cloninger, Abby Wise (Michael), Brandon Costner (Bethany), Jeremy Stroupe, Michael Lee Cloninger, Erin Morgan Cloninger; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Frank Wood and Robert Wood (Jeannie); sister, Betty Noah (Wayne)
Private family graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Steve Weaver officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 3255 Dallas Cherryville Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 16, 2019