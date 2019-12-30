|
|
BESSEMER CITY- JoAnn Jenkins Hall, 68, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1951 in Cleveland County to the late Thurman Henry Jenkins, Sr. and Maggie Jean McAbee Jenkins.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her brothers David Lovette, Joe Lovette, Jim Lovette, Thurman Henry Jenkins, Jr.
After working in banking for over 50 years she retired from Bank of Ozarks. JoAnn was a member of Bessemer City Church of God for 40 years and served as church clerk for 30 years and as a Sunday School teacher. She also served on Bessemer City Chamber of Commerce and the Kings Mountain Rotary. JoAnn loved Christmas and her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 52 years; Jerry David Hall, Sr.; sons Jerry David Hall, Jr. and wife Michelle of Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, Michael Shane Hall, Sr. of Bessemer City; daughter-in-law Lori Hall of Franklin, NC; grandchildren Michael Shane Hall, Jr., Jerry David Hall, III, Christopher Dalton Hall, Pamela Megan Hall, Dillon Bo Hall, Hannah Berann Hall, Eric Lance Hall; great-grandchildren Mickey Hall, Makayla Hall, Trenten Hall, Stanley Hall, Bennett Hall; mother-in-law Elsie Hall of Kings Mountain.
JoAnn's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bessemer City Church of God with Rev. Harold Ashe, Chaplain Jerry David Hall, Jr., and Rev. Don Capel officiating.
Her visitation was held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home, Bessemer City.
Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019