Joanne Grigg
Joanne Patricia Grigg, 85, of Gastonia, passed away on September 27, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living, Gastonia.

She was born April 17, 1935, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Joseph and Velma Brown Meadows.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 South York Rd. Gastonia.

Mrs. Grigg will lie in state from 10-11 am Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

September 28, 2020
I have special memories of this sweet lady and her wonderful family. I will be keeping the family in my prayers. Love, Lisa Badger Spencer
Lisa Badger Spencer
Friend
