Joanne Grigg

Joanne Patricia Grigg, 85, of Gastonia, passed away on September 27, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living, Gastonia.
She was born April 17, 1935, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Joseph and Velma Brown Meadows.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 South York Rd. Gastonia.
Mrs. Grigg will lie in state from 10-11 am Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com