GASTONIA - Joanne R. Young, 87, passed away on June 30, 2019, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
She was born June 5, 1932, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Rucker.
She was a member of Myers Memorial United Methodist Church (formerly of Faith United Methodist Church). She was a graduate of Ashley High School in Gastonia. Mrs. Young was the owner and operator of the Music Box for 27 years. She was a founding member and longtime president of TCB for Elvis Fan Club. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed bowling; she was inducted into the Gaston/ Lincoln County Bowling Hall of Fame.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Myers Memorial United Methodist Church 301 S. New Hope Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Sally Queen.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Mrs. Young is survived by her children, Sandy Hite of Clover, SC, Alan Young (Patricia) of Timberlake, NC, Lyndon Young of Gastonia, Bruce Young (Kathy) of Gastonia; sister, Judy Roper of Grover, NC; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Young; son-in-law, Thomas F. Hite; brother, Frank Church Jr.; sister, Carolyn Shaney.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Robin Johnson Hospice House c/o Gaston Hospice P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 2, 2019