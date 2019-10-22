|
|
CONCORD - Jodi Bentley Hathcock, 49, of Concord, joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 9, 1970 in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of Joe and Vicki Bentley.
Jodi was an Assistant Clerk of Court for Cabarrus County. She had an infectious smile and laugh that allowed her to never meet a stranger. She was generous with her love and time and made anyone that came in contact with her to feel like they were the most important person.
Jodi was glamorous, witty, and had a love for animals, music, dancing, but most of all her family. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, and people in general. She was a volunteer for the Special Olympics and for any child in need. Jodi is deeply loved and missed.
She is survived by her mother, Vicki Bentley of Asheville; father, Joe Bentley and wife Georgeanna of Mount Holly; beloved husband of 26 years, Art Hathcock of Concord; her adored son, Dalton Hathcock, a student of UNCW; sister, Molly Bentley Essick and husband Brody of Welcome, NC; and their daughters, Chapel and Eden; and many other loving family members, dear friends that are considered family, and her beloved pets.
A service to celebrate Jodi's life will be held at 4:00pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Pastor David Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dalton Hathcock's continuing education at UNCW, c/o any branch of the State Employees Credit Union (SECU).
