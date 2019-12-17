|
1959-2019
Bessemer City- John Irving ""Jody"" Lewis, II, 60 went home to be with his Lord on December 14, 2019.
He was born October 5, 1959 in Spartanburg County, SC, South Carolina to the late John Irving Lewis, Sr. and Catherine Brannon Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Sammy Snelgrove.
Jody was a member of Dallas Baptist Church. He attended Gaston Skills and Life Enrichment of Kings Mountain. He loved Clemson football. Go TIGERS!
Left to cherish his memories includes his sister, Gloria Lyles and husband Jim; nephew, Eddie Lyles; nieces, Catherine (Johnny) Lineberger; Lynn (Barry) Cloninger; and Stacey Payne.
The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., at Dallas Baptist Church with Reverend Scott Henson and Reverend Barron Lee officiating.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Park 1955 Cannons Campground Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the UMAR/Powell Home family and friends as well as Charlotte Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving care of Jody.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UMAR/Powell Home, 2250 Baltic Street, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019