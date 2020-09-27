1/1
Joe Carroll Gardner
Joe Carroll GardnerMOUNT HOLLY- Joe Carroll Gardner, 78, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late JD and Hazel Gardner. He was preceded in death by a brother Ned Gardner and a daughter in law Dana Gardner. He graduated from Stanley High School in 1959. He retired from Trane and recently from Lowes's in Gastonia. He was a member and Deacon of Grace Baptist Church in Mount Holly. He was a former member of Stanley Masonic Lodge #713. He was an avid golfer and liked to bowl.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joyce Southard Gardner, 2 children Kim Jonathan Gardner of Iron Station, Tanya Gardner Baucom (Randy) of Gastonia. 3 grandchildren Jonathan Gardner (Shannon) of Clinton, NC, Jacob Gardner (Alexis) of Cary, NC and Landon Baucom of Gastonia. 3 great grandchildren Megan and Troy Gardner of Clinton, NC, Katelyn Gardner of Mount Holly, a brother Frank Gardner (Bobbie) of Stanley and a sister in law Sheila Gardner of Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Holly. The family will receive friends following the service outside the church to observe proper social distancing.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Gardner family. www.painterfuneral.com


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
Grace Baptist Church
SEP
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
