Joe Easler
GASTONIA- Joe M. Easler, 68, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Atruim Health Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born on May 17, 1952 to the late Leroy and Annie Parker Easler.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Easler and granddaughter, Serena Morgan High.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Becky Barber Easler; children, Tashu Easler, Chasity Gehring (Mark), Tonya Harris (Chris), Tabatha High, and Rechelle Thompson (Andy); sisters, Peggy Flowers (Harry) and Judy Hawkins (Clay Metcalf); half-brother, Donnie Parker (Jean); 21 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Monday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Dallas Church of God, 311 S. College St., Dallas, NC 28034 with Rev. Danny Shortridge officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Interment will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery "A Quiet Place" in Belmont.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
