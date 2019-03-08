|
|
GASTONIA - Joe Craig Glenn, 82 passed away on March 6, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House surrounded by his family.
A native of Clover, SC, he was son of the late David McAllister and Mary Kathryn Robinson Glenn.
Joe was a US Army Veteran and was a graduate of Clover High School Class of 1954 and NC Vocational Textile School. He worked with Gurney Industries and retired from Grover Industries. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church since 1963 and most recently was a member of First United Methodist Church of Dallas. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, sports, and listening to Christian music.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Rev. Billy Ervin officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his children, Melinda and Jeff White, Damie and Ernest Agan, and Stan and Cathy Glenn; step son Darrell Galloway; grandchildren, Taylor Johnson and husband Chad, Dustin Agan, Jacob White, Katie White and fiancé Andrew Sanderson, and Haley Glenn; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Caroline and Bradley Agan, Anslee Simmons and Ben Johnson; brother, Thomas Edward Glenn and wife Brenda; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Stroupe Glenn and second wife, Juanita Glenn; brother and sisters, David Glenn, Jr., James Glenn, Mabel Glenn, Margaret Crawford, Nancy Wallace, and Jean Clemmer.
Memorials may be made to The Robin Johnson Hospice House, C/O Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2445 HWY 557, Clover, SC 29710.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Glenn family.
