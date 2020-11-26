1/1
Joe Harrison
GASTONIA - Joe "Donald" Harrison, 81, of Gastonia passed away November 24, 2020 at his home. He was born May 9, 1939 in Gaston County, a son of the late Robert and Claire Ware Harrison.

Donald grew up working on the Harrison Dairy farm and retired from WIX after many years of service. After retirement, Donald enjoyed taking care of the cows again and he almost never missed a race at Carolina Speedway.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law Doris Harrison and Mary Huffstetler; nieces Katherine Morris (Jim), Jane Cloninger (Randy), Julie MacRae (Jim), Evans Leslie (Roger) and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers Charles Harrison, William Richard "Dick" Harrison, Robert Fulton Harrison; sisters Isabel Harrison and Harriet Armstrong; nephew Clarence "Patrick" Armstrong.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. James Holeman officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Harrison family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020.
