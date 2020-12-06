Joseph "Joe" Daniel Jordan Jr., 53, of Blacksburg, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice, Kings Mountain.
He was born October 4, 1967, in Honolulu, HI, son of Danny Jordan and the late Diane Jordan.
Joe really loved his family and was part of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing and farming.
In addition to his father, left to cherish his memories are his brother, Josh Jordan and wife, Erika; sisters, Lori Evatt and husband, Adam, LeAnn Medley and husband, Brandon; Uncles and Aunts, Pat and Coyt Matthews, Vivian Jordan, Bill Jordan, Mike and Cathy Jordan, Susie and Grant Kester, Peggy Jordan; nieces and nephews, Luke Evatt, Sarah Medley, Jaxon Jordan, Lillian Jordan, and Paislee Medley; and numerous cousins.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Jason Mills will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Testa Family Hospice, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd. Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.