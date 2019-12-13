|
1929-2019
GASTONIA – Joe Leonard Carpenter, 90 went home to be with his Lord on December 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Gaston County on November 9, 1929 to the late Julius Odell and Gracie Mae Small Carpenter. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by siblings, Brenda Thompson, Howard Carpenter and Elzie Carpenter.
Joe retired as supervisor in Textiles.
Left to cherish his memories includes his loving wife of 71 years, Nancy Baucom Carpenter; his loving children, David (Cindy) Carpenter, Rusty (Teruyo) Carpenter and Cindy (Rodney) Self; his wonderful grandchildren Wendy, Robin, Lauren, Chastity and Shannon; two great granddaughters, Haley and Merissa; and his brothers, Ralph, James and Larry Carpenter.
The family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14th at Fraley Memorial Baptist Church, 3025 Fraley Church Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 with Dr. Warner Doles and Reverend Charles Keller officiating.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank of Senior TLC and their special caregivers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fraley Memorial Baptist Church,
P.O. Box 775, Lowell, NC 28098
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019