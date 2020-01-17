|
|
DALLAS, NC- Mr. Joe Mac Clemmer, 85, of Dallas, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. A native of Gaston County, he was born July 2, 1934, a son of the late Forrest E. and Callie Holland Clemmer.
Joe worked as a supervisor for Homelite and John Deere and retired after 40+ years of service. He was an active member of Rankin Lake Baptist Church where he also played softball. Joe enjoyed golf, riding dirt bikes, bowling league, and enjoyed traveling; taking day trips to different places and searching for treasure with his metal detector. He also enjoyed his Thursday breakfast group at the Firestone Grill. Joe was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joan Marie Russell Clemmer, and by his brothers, Glenn, Coit, and James Clemmer.
Survivors of Mr. Clemmer include his daughter, Lynn Nix and Mike Holland, of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Mac and Lorrie Clemmer of Crouse; granddaughter, Lauren Nix and Matthew Greene of Dallas; special great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Carter, and other great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry (Carolyn) Russell of Crouse; sister-in-law, Reita (Thomas Lynn) Fitzpatrick of AL; special nephew, Eric Clemmer of Dallas, and other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:00pm to 2:30pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 2:30pm in Founders Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Jim Loftis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia-Dallas Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Clemmer.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020