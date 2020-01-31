|
|
1932-2020
GASTONIA– Joe Robert Dawson, 87 passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 at Belaire Health Care Center.
He was born in Danville, Virginia on October 26, 1932 to the late William Hendly and Homie Talbert Dawson.
Joe attended Virginia School for the Deaf and played football. Joe was an avid Washington Redskins fan and always supported his Virginia teams.
He always had some form of sports on his TV. Joe was employed with the Gaston Gazette for 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Charles, Mary Elizabeth, Fletcher, Mack, Nettie, Willard, Don and William Jay.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Jean Dye Dawson; daughter, Jo Tucker (Donald); brother, Delano Dawson (Iris) of Mississippi;
Grandchildren, Matthew Schafer (Victoria); Dani Schafer-Roman (Josh) and Lisa Tucker-Wheeler (Michael); two great-grandchildren, Copeland Roman and Mason Wheeler and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1st at Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 E. Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Criswell officiating.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020