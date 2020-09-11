1/1
Joel Lawing
1953 - 2020
MOUNT HOLLY - Joel Bryson Lawing, age 66, passed away September 9, 2020 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born October 8, 1953 in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Gilbert Bryson and Berlie Fuller Lawing. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Lawing.

He was a lover of people, places and things. Hobbies included photography and cooking. He had a sharp memory and remembered all of the people in his lifetime. Joel will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann Crisp Lawing; children Amanda L. Graham and husband Dwayne of Gastonia, Daniel Lawing of Sylva, NC; grandson Bryson Graham; niece Nicole Lawing; nephew John Lawing; great niece Kailey and great nephew Austin.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service will follow at 2:00pm in the Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating.

Memorials in Joel's name may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 c/o Robin Johnson Hospice House. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lawing family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
