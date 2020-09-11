MOUNT HOLLY - Joel Bryson Lawing, age 66, passed away September 9, 2020 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. He was born October 8, 1953 in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Gilbert Bryson and Berlie Fuller Lawing. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Lawing.
He was a lover of people, places and things. Hobbies included photography and cooking. He had a sharp memory and remembered all of the people in his lifetime. Joel will be greatly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann Crisp Lawing; children Amanda L. Graham and husband Dwayne of Gastonia, Daniel Lawing of Sylva, NC; grandson Bryson Graham; niece Nicole Lawing; nephew John Lawing; great niece Kailey and great nephew Austin.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service will follow at 2:00pm in the Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating.
Memorials in Joel's name may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 c/o Robin Johnson Hospice House. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Lawing family.