John A. Everhardus, formerly of Birmingham, Michigan, passed away on December 16, 2019, at his home in Gastonia, North Carolina. John was born in 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan, the eldest of three children of Christian and Adeline Everhardus, who later relocated to Ann Arbor. An excellent student, he attended Ann Arbor High School, where he was a member of the basketball and golf teams. John graduated from the University of Michigan School of Business in 1961 and earned a JD degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1963. While at the University, he earned multiple varsity letters as a member of the golf team and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
In 1963, John married his wife Patty and joined the Detroit law firm of Dickinson Wright PLLC where he enjoyed a long and successful career specializing in Municipal Finance. During this time, he was a member of the Franklin Community Church and Orchard Lake Country Club, where he continued to excel at golf. John was one of the top amateur golfers in Michigan for many years. 1981 was a special year in his golf career, as John made it to the Sweet 16 in the Michigan Amateur Championship and also qualified to play in the first United States Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1994, John was the runner-up in the GAM Senior Amateur Championship. That same year, he was the low qualifier and the only player to break par at Atlas Valley Country Club in sectional qualifying for the USGA Senior Amateur Championship, played later that year at The Champions Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. For his accomplishments in 1994, John was named to the Golf Association of Michigan's 1994 Senior Honor Roll.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Johnson (Keith), and survived by his wife, Patty, son, John C. Everhardus, daughter, Katherine M. Hipps, his four grandchildren, Courtney, Jacob, Julia, and Joshua, and his sister, Mary Cruickshank (Dr. James).
A Memorial Service will be held in Michigan in the Spring. Donations in memory of John Everhardus may be made to Abilities Unlimited of the Carolinas, Inc., PO Box 3540, Charlotte, NC, 28235, or online at www.rollinhornets.cloudaccess.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019