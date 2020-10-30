STANLEY- John A. McCarn, 93, of 625 Killian Road, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late John McCarn Sr. and Alma McCarn. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, wife Evelyn Helton McCarn.He attended Castanea Community Church. He was a retired insurance salesman from Home Security Life Insurance. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and was always involved with many groups in the community. He and his wife never missed an event of the grandchildren. He loved riding the great grands in the golf cart and spoiling them with chocolate. He was loved by everyone at the Stanley Total Living Center.He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Core and husband Doug of Stanley, and Karen Ensley and husband Ron of Stanley; four grandchildren, Andrea Harris and husband Shannon of Stanley, John Core and wife Emily of Stanley, Alex Ensley and wife Amanda of Hendersonville, and Melissa Clevenger and husband Josh of Mount Holly; 5 great-grandchildren, Ailynn and Myer Harris, Peyton and Kaylyn Clevenger, and Hunter Core. 2 sisters Shirley Wriston of Mount Holly and Della Faye Pepperl of Kentucky.A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. McCarn will be 3 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Gaston Memorial Park. Mr. McCarn will lie in state at Castanea Community Church in Lucia from 12:00-2:00pm for viewing.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Stanley Total Living Center.Memorials may be made to the Stanley Total Living Center or to Castanea Community Church.Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the McCarn family.