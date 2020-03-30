|
LOWELL, NC- John "Junior" Adams Horton, Jr., age 77, passed away March 28, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born October 2, 1942 in Gaston County, a son of the late John Adams Horton and Mable Roberts Horton.
Junior was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. Retiring after decades of working as a welder, it was the time spent with his family, especially in the out building with his great grandchildren, that gave him the most enjoyment.
He will be greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife of almost 58 years, Unity Wilson Horton of the home; son and daughter-in-law Christy Lee Horton and Donna of Lowell; daughter Tina Horton Wess of Gastonia; grandchildren Anthony Scott Horton (wife, Andrea), Shannon Smith (husband, Travis), Alyssa Johnson (husband, Devin), Aaron Wess (wife, Lexie); great grandchildren Zachary Horton, Ayden Horton, Lacey Pinaula, Austin Smith, Noah, Nathan, Lucas Johnson. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Grace Bell and Nancy Bell.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by infant son John Barry Horton; great granddaughters Zoey and Khloe Horton; brothers Charles and Jim Horton; sisters Hilda Elmore, Billie Devinney and Barbara Elrod.
Services will be private to the family. Burial will be at Hillcrest Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org.
