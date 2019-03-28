|
GASTONIA - John H Beasley, 89, died of kidney disease March 22, 2019, at Stanley Living Center.
Mr. Beasley was born in Henderson, NC and at the age of 17 joined the US Navy and was sent to California where he spent 65 years. During that time, he married his wife of 70 years, Marilyn. They had two sons, John Jr. of Gastonia and Gary of Torrence, Calif.; four grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, Alyssa, and Jason.
John worked in aerospace and marine products for 45 years, retiring from British Petroleum. He was a good Christian who loved his family and his grandchildren in life.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ollie, Jerry, and Walter.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019