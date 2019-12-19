|
John Edward Bradshaw, 68, of Clover, SC, passed away on December 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on September 24, 1951 in Gaston County, the son of Mary Smith Bradshaw and the late Johnny Marshall Bradshaw.
John was a member of Living By Faith Baptist Church in York, SC and a former member of Westview Baptist Church. He was a volunteer firefighter for 40 years. He last volunteered at Spencer Mtn. Vol. Fire Department. He was a musician and singer for most of his life and was known as "Johnny B".
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Bradshaw.
Left to cherish his memories along with his mother, are his loving wife, Patsy Mauney Bradshaw, of the home; sons, Tony Bradshaw (Angie) of Gastonia, NC, and Wayne Simpson (Gina) of Clover, SC; daughter, Angela Goodson (Ray) of Gastonia, NC; sister, Barbara Gibson of Gastonia, NC, and Teresa Harbin of Merrill's Inlet, SC; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Rick Sturgis.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
