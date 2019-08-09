|
GASTONIA - John Bryan Norton, 49, passed away on August 8, 2019. John was the first Boy Scout in Troop #503, to become an Eagle Scout.
John is survived by: mother, Terry Dettmar; father and stepmother, Johnny M. and Julia Norton; wife, Janie Thompson Norton; children, Brylyn Norton, Sawyer Norton; siblings, Jennifer Norton White (Steve), Sherman Norton; favorite uncle, Eddie Dettmar; best friend and adopted grandfather, Bill Pajaro.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 10th, 3:00 P.M., Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mount Holly; Visitation 2-3:00 P.M.
Condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019