SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - John Augustus Bumgardner 79, passed away at Northcrest Medical Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, John Thomas and Georgia Neal Bumgardner; brothers, Danny, Ralph and Tim Bumgardner.
John leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 60 years, Mary Robinson Bumgardner; son, John Bumgardner, Jr. (Shannon); sister, Rida Womble (Tom) of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Jeremiah Browing; Tyler, Makenzy, Reagan Bumgardner.
For most of his life John worked in Sales at Ruth's Salads. He also worked at Fiber Industries. John loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends. He will truly be missed.
A Funeral Service will be held at Zoar Baptist Church, 130 Zoar Church Road, Casar, NC 28020 with Pastor Jeff Smoak officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC. Online condolences may be made at http://www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019