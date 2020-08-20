1/1
John Cannon
1945 - 2020
DALLAS - John William Cannon, 75, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

He was born in Conway, SC, the son of Eugene Hampton and Hazel Floyd Cannon. They later moved to Murrells Inlet, SC, where he grew up.

John graduated from Winyah High School and attended Massey Junior College, and Kings Business College. He proudly served in the Marine Corps, and was stationed at Marine Headquarters; Okinawa, Japan; and Marine Corps Recruit Depot. John married his wife, Joye Dixon Cannon, in 1968, and after his military service they settled in Murrells Inlet until 1985, at which time they moved to Stanley, NC. John retired from ARP Manor, Gastonia, NC, and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Stanley, where after retirement he made repairs there and crafted several items from wood including a replica of Noah's Ark, to scale. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joye Dixon Cannon; son, Trent Cannon and wife Lisa, from Alexis, NC; daughter, Anne Cannon Whitener and husband Josh, from Stanley, NC; grandchildren, Grant Whitener, Ashley Cannon, Savannah Cannon; sister, Linda Cannon Rowan and husband Terry, from Murrells Inlet, SC. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Conway, SC on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

A memorial service will be held in Stanley at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church, Stanley, NC, or Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605

Full obituary may be viewed at www.BensonFuneralServices.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
