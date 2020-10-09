GASTONIA - John Benjamin Dalrymple, 88, of Gastonia, passed away October 7, 2020 at Atrium Health – Main in Charlotte, NC.
He was born January 21, 1932 in Cherokee County, NC to the late James Edward Dalrymple and Martha Elliott Dalrymple.
The Celebration of Life service will be officiated by Pastor Lamar Creel at First Assembly of God, 777 Myrtle School Rd., Gastonia, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
