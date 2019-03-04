Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
John Demian Strunk Obituary
MT. HOLLY- John Demian Strunk, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Mount Holly, NC. He was born on January 11, 1979 in San Francisco, CA, the son of Dr. John Strunk and his wife Patricia Z. Strunk.
John graduated from Kenston Forest School and The College of William and Mary in 2001 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. John was a current employee of Rackspace, a leader in Managed Services for public cloud infrastructure. He was a Linux Systems Engineer IV for just over 13 years and was instrumental in the creation and maintenance of their Cloud Block Storage product for Rackspace OpenStack Cloud.
John's passions were photography, music, craftsmanship, and technology. He had an uncanny ability to make people laugh through his story telling. John is survived by his parents, Dr. John and Patricia Strunk, his sisters Rebecca (Cory) and Cassandra (Arturo), and by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia, NC. The family will welcome loved ones at 10:00 a.m. to reminisce and accept condolences. Catering will be provided after the chapel ceremony concludes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Child's Play (www.childsplaycharity.org). This charity seeks to improve the lives of children in pediatric hospitals through the kindness and generosity of the video game community and the power of play. Donations can be mailed to Child's Play 9660 153rd Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
Condolence messages may be sent online to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
