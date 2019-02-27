|
|
BELMONT - John Henry "Butch" Dover, 72, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Eileen Dover Morgan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Horton Dover; his children, Angela Kay Marlowe, Beth Anne Cribb, and Jason Patrick Cribb; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Marlowe, Zack Marlowe, Allison Marlowe, Kaitlin Cribb, Laura Cribb, Cassie Cribb and Chance Cribb; a great-grandson, Landon Marlowe; and several cousins.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Dover will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019