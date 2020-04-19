|
John "Eddie" Edward Redmond passed away peacefully, Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville NC.
Eddie was born January 28, 1947 to the late Pauline (Robinson) and John William Redmond in Hagerstown Maryland.
Eddie was a family man who always enjoyed having a good conversation. He was a proud Marine who was a bodyguard to an Admiral, as well as Force Recon. He was a strong man having once stopped a robbery from taking place in his community.
He had a heart towards caring for animals and plants. His hobbies included fishing, crabbing, golfing, and international traveling. He especially enjoyed visiting Japan and could even speak some Japanese. While he had so many hobbies, titles, and passions, his biggest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 44 years, Paula Cloninger Redmond, their son Bryan Ensley, their two daughters, Julie Ensley and Jennifer Redmond along with their grandchildren, Kayla Williamson, SaraBeth Robinson, Joseph Ensley, Brandon Ensley, Leah Robinson. Missing their brother are siblings, Brenda Redmond and Don Redmond (Norma), Steve Redmond (Cindy.), Tommy Redmond (Stacey). Missing his nephew is his uncle, Bill Robinson (Jackie) and missing his lifelong best friend is Mickey Crowe (Mary.) Also mourning his loss are many more cherished family members, friends, and beloved cat, Simba.
The family would like to sincerely thank all of the nurses and staff at the MICU, 4 West, and the Hospice Units at the Charles George VA Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eddie's honor towards the Charles George VA Medical Center. https://www.asheville.va.gov/giving/index.asp or Charles George VAMC ATTN: Voluntary Service 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
Due to the current virus pandemic the family will have a public memorial service at a later time.
Carothers Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Redmond family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020