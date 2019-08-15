|
|
John Emerson (Ed) Edwards, age 89, of Belmont, NC formerly of Charlotte, died August 11, 2019 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas, NC.
Services to celebrate his life will begin at 11:00 Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will follow the service. Private Interment will be before the service.
Emerson was born in Asheville, NC (Buncombe County) in 1929, son of the late Iley and Carolyn Edwards. He was a graduate of Paw Creek High School. He married the late Peggy Edwards. He was employed as a heavy diesel engine mechanic with NC Equipment/Western Carolina Tractor. In 1973 he became self-employed (Edwards Equipment Service) and fully retired in 1998.
Survivors include son Bob Edwards(Shelia), daughter Cindy Emory(Ron), sister Ann Sanders Hall(Jerry), two grandsons Gregg Edwards and Mike Emory, four great grandchildren, Tommy, Shane, Mark and Jodi. Also surviving is his long-time friend Liz Clay.
Memorials may be made to Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherds Way Drive, Dallas, NC 28034.
