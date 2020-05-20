|
John Leo Farris Jr, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning ~ May 18, 2020 from the CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
John was an active member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus - St. Michael Catholic Church. He was a certified financial planner. He served honorably as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army as a medic. John was an avid fisherman who also studied and instructed martial arts, and loved bluegrass music playing his fiddle. John's wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by his loving family, church family, business associates and all of his friends.
Those left behind to cherish John's memories and continue his legacy are his loving wife of 40 years; Julia Eskridge Farris of the home; two sons: John Michael Farris of Delray Beach, Florida and James Franklin Farris of Gastonia, North Carolina; one granddaughter: Aspen Amberly Ski Farris; one sister: Jean Marie Farris of Lincolnton, North Carolina.
John was the son of the late John Leo Farris Sr. and Lillian Moses Farris.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday ~ May 21, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 708 St. Michaels Lane, Gastonia, North Carolina 28052 with Father Lucas Rossi performing the ceremony with lovely readings of the Word based on the Gospels to comfort John's family and friends.
Graveside and committal ceremony will follow at Belmont Abbey Cemetery, 100 Belmont ~ Mount Holly Road, Belmont, North Carolina 28012.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 7:30 PM and a Rosary Ceremony will be held at 7:30 PM Wednesday ~ May 20, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 20, 2020