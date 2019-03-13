|
|
BELMONT - John Arthur Goodwin IV, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2019.
He was born May 24, 1964 in Victorville, CA, a son of the late John Arthur Goodwin III and Carol Behler Goodwin.
John loved his wife and family deeply and was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. He was a leader of kindness, compassion and devotion for his family. John loved the time spent as a wrestling coach with Belmont Middle School and South Point High School and as a football coach for the Belmont Braves. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Patricia Riley Goodwin; children John Arthur Goodwin V and his wife Rachel, Phillip David Goodwin, Emily Faye Goodwin; brothers Dr. Joseph H. Goodwin, James Goodwin, Jason R. Goodwin and wife Amanda; grandchildren Hunter Henderson, Alaina Goodwin, Baylee Lambeth, Foster Goodwin and one grandchild due in July.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 pm, Friday, March 15 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Belmont with Reverends George Ragsdale and Danny Oravitz officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Crowne Memorial Park, Pineville.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Goodwin family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019