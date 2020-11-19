BELMONT - John Howard Haggins, 65, passed away while surrounded by his family November 17, 2020 at his home. He was born October 9, 1955 in Gaston County, son of the late Howard and Sadie Haggins.
John was an ace auto mechanic and had a passion for driving fast race cars. He enjoyed hunting deer, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife Debbie Helms Haggins of the home; daughter Crystie Fitzgerald of Gastonia; son Eric Bolin and wife Brandy of Stanley; grandchildren Devin Huneycutt, Maddie Huneycutt, Griffin Fitzgerald, Makayla Bolin, Chloe Bolin; sister Kathy Scott and husband Pete.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service by the graveside celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Max Pendleton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haggins family.
